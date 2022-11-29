ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney is asking for funding to better protect the city’s students from mass shootings.

Heagney told the Attleboro City Council last week that, following the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, he assessed the department’s active shooter response protocols.

The police chief said the department is lacking the resources to prepare for potential mass shootings.

“It’s sad to say that we can’t fall back on the old adage of ‘it’s not going to happen in our community,’ anymore,” Heagney said. “The key to success is preparation.”

Heagney said the department conducted active shooter training at the city’s new high school over the summer.

But the police chief said the high school isn’t the only large school building in the district.

“I don’t come before you and ask you for frivolous funding,” he said. “When I ask, it means it’s important.”

Heagney asked the Attleboro City Council for more than $180,000 to purchase two Ford F-250 pick-up trucks to not only store active shooter gear and equipment, but also to cut the department’s response time.

The two new trucks would replace the department’s oldest police cruisers and would be large enough to carry the equipment needed to respond to a mass shooting.

“We just can’t carry everything that we need for the breaching tools,” he explained, referring to the departments’ current fleet. “The heavy armor shields, other active shooter equipment … the other equipment we need to carry on a day-to-day basis.”

Heagney is also asking for more than $49,000 to purchase new active shooter ballistic shields to better protect his officers.

“Each second is a life,” Heagney said. “Time matters … Help me reduce the time and the response.”

The Attleboro City Council is scheduled to meet again on Dec. 6, during which the funding will likely be approved.