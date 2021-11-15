Attleboro man dies after being badly burned in flash fire

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An employee at an Attleboro manufacturing facility who was critically injured in a flash fire last week has died, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said Monday.

Nathan Collito, 26, of Attleboro, was badly burned Thursday afternoon while working with an unidentified chemical on the third floor of Composite Modules, according to Ostroskey.

Ostroskey said Collito was cleaning with the chemical when it suddenly ignited, resulting in an explosion and flash fire.

The fire was immediately extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system, and Ostroskey said the alarm system automatically contacted the Attleboro Fire Department.

Collito was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, according to Ostroskey.

“On behalf of the Attleboro Fire Department, I’d like to express our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Collito’s family and loved ones,” Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance said. “This was a terrible tragedy for them and the community.”