Electronic manufacturing company looking to hire 50 employees for Taunton location

TAUNTON, Mass. ─ A local electronics manufacturer is looking to hire 50 employees to support its operations in Taunton.

AirBorn is planning on hosting a hiring fair on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its facility on Constitution Drive.

Director of Operations Mark Zayac said the positions range from entry-level assemblers to experienced circuit board soldering specialists.

“We really have something for everyone at AirBorn,” Zayac said. “If you’re J-STD soldering trained and certified or if you’re looking to start a career in electronics manufacturing and want to take advantage of paid training, we have openings for you to join our team and become an employee owner.”

AirBorn has 11 locations across the world, including its Taunton location, according to Zayac.

“The thirst for data has driven a lot of our customers to increase their needs and requirements,” Zayac said.

Zayac said the company makes products that can be found in everyday items like cell phones and TVs, as well as more complicated items like medical, industrial and even aerospace equipment.

“The Mars rover … has one of our connectors on it,” he said, referring to NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover.

The company provides paid training in advanced electronics and manufacturing skills, meaning those who apply don’t necessarily have to know the ins and outs of the business.

“When people think manufacturing, they think of un-air conditioned factories with lots of

noise, but at AirBorn it’s really quite different,” Kyle Kleinedler, AirBorn’s talent acquisition specialist said.

“If they have a good positive attitude, we will put them in the training program,” Zayac said. “You can build the facility, you can buy all the equipment, but you’re not going to be successful unless you have the team we have in place, and we’re looking for add to that team.”

Those who are interested in applying can do so online. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and meet the job description’s eligibility requirements to be considered.