NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a fire that forced the evacuation of an entire North Attleboro shopping plaza Friday afternoon.

North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said firefighters rushed to the Savers on South Washington Street after a caller reported that an electrical panel may have malfunctioned.

Coleman said firefighters made their way behind the building to the concrete structure that houses the electrical panel for the entire shopping plaza.

Firefighters forced their way into the structure to find the panel engulfed in flames.

Coleman said North Attleboro Electric cut power to the buildings and the stores were evacuated as out of an abundance of caution.

The flames dissipated shortly after the power was cut. Coleman said the damage was confined to the electrical panel.

The shopping plaza, which is home to Savers, PetSmart and Michaels, will remain closed until power is restored. Coleman said an inspector will assess the damage, adding that the stores could be shut down for some time the electrical panel can’t be repaired.

No one was injured and the exact cause is unknown at this time.