Elderly woman pulled from Dartmouth fire

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — An elderly woman was taken to the hospital after being removed from a fire in Dartmouth Monday, according to Fire District No. 2 Chief Timothy Andre.

Andre said the house on Tucker Road was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 8:30 a.m.

“The house is destroyed, unfortunately,” he said.

He said firefighters found the woman in her bedroom. She was transported to Landmark Medical Center. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

Andre said the woman’s son also lives in the house but wasn’t there when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s Office.