Elderly woman pulled from Dartmouth fire

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — An elderly woman was taken to the hospital after being removed from a fire in Dartmouth Monday, according to Fire District No. 2 Chief Timothy Andre.

Andre said the house on Tucker Road was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 8:30 a.m.

“The house is destroyed, unfortunately,” he said.

He said firefighters found the woman in her bedroom. She was transported to Landmark Medical Center. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

Andre said the woman’s son also lives in the house but wasn’t there when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/24/2020: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community