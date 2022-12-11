FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An elderly woman was killed in a head-on crash Saturday night in Foxboro.

According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, 88-year-old Olga Perry, was driving near the 200 block of Main Street, when she crossed the median, hitting another vehicle.

Perry, who police say was not wearing a seat-belt at the time, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, but later died.

The driver of the other car, who is not being named at this time, did not require medical transportation from the scene.

Investigators are still looking into if Perry may have had a medical incident before the accident happened.

The accident is under investigation by the Foxboro and Massachusetts State Police working with the Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit of the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.