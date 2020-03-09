Live Now
Easton teacher assistant fired over allegations of inappropriate conduct

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A teacher assistant at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School was fired last week after a “potentially serious and completely inappropriate incident” involving several students was reported, according to Superintendent Luis Lopes.

In a statement sent out to students, parents, and faculty over the weekend, Lopes said Matthew Parris has been barred from entering school property and having any contact with students.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority which is why, given the severity of the charges, we took immediate action and put safeguards in place,” Lopes added.

The school district has turned over its reports and other paperwork associated with the case to the police and district attorney’s office, who have taken over the investigation, according to Lopes. He also said they’ve met with the families of those involved and notified the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

Parris is expected to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.

