EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Easton Fire Department has been awarded more than $6,600 to educate students and seniors about fire safety and prevention.

Chief Justin Alexander announced the department received a $4,381 state grant to fund this year’s Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E.) program and a $2,277 grant for the senior SAFE program, which are administered by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

The funding allows firefighters to work directly with students in schools and seniors, with information tailored specifically to each age group.

The rate of annual child fire deaths has decreased by 78% in the 27 years since the SAFE program was introduced, according to the Department of Fire Services.