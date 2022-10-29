EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Easton Police Department and Bristol County District Attorney`s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night.

According to Police Chief Keith Boone, offices were called to a disturbance on Central Street around 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, “officers encountered a potentially lethal situation involving a man holding a knife and drew their service weapons,” Boone said in a statement.

An Easton officer fired his weapon, hitting the man holding the knife and grazing another resident.

Easton Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene, and transported those who were injured to the hospital for treatment.

The man that was shot, who is not being identified at this time, remains in the hospital, and is being held in custody pending arraignment.

The person that was grazed by the bullet was treated for their injury and released.

Following standard procedure, the officer has been placed on paid leave as the investigation continues.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Bristol County District Attorney`s Office and state troopers assigned to that office.