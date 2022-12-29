EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An Easton man will spend several years behind bars for his role in a fatal crash in 2020.

Jake McCabe, 28, pleaded guilty earlier this month to an indictment charging him with reckless operation of a motor vehicle-homicide, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced to serve two to three years in state prison and has also had his driver’s license revoked for 15 years.

On April 26, 2020, two cars collided head-on on Bay Road, killing Scott Lewis, 37, of South Easton, the DA’s office said.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene and McCabe suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

McCabe told officers on scene he and Lewis crossed the center dividing line at the same time. Witnesses told police they saw McCabe driving at an excessive speed just before the crash.

Massachusetts State Police say an investigation determined McCabe was driving 80 mph five seconds before the collision and 61 mph when the vehicles collided.

The posted speed limit was 30 mph.

“The defendant was clearly operating his motor vehicle in a reckless manner, which caused the death of the victim,” DA Thomas Quinn said. “This was a terrible loss for the victim’s family and my heart goes out to them. I’m glad the defendant accepted responsibility for his actions.”