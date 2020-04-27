Easton man killed in head-on crash

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) –The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a fatal two-car crash on Bay Road in Easton.

Police and fire responded to a report of a head-on collision between a Kia and a Cadillac Escalade at approximately 1:50 p.m. Sunday.

The operator of Kia was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the District Attorney’s Office. He is identified as Scott Lewis, 37, of South Easton.

The operator of the Cadillac, a 25-year-old Easton man, was transported to Boston Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Bay Road at the intersection with Dean Street was closed following the crash while an accident reconstruction team conducted its investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

