Easton man cited in deadly weekend crash

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Police have cited a 25-yea- old Easton man involved in a deadly crash over the weekend.

The crash occurred Sunday afternoon when two cars collided head-on, killing Scott Lewis, 37, of South Easton, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Lewis was the only occupant inside his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, Jake McCabe, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The DA’s office said McCabe was issued a criminal citation and requested that he be charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, along with a marked lanes violation and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.

McCabe’s hearing will take place at Taunton District Court at a later date. The DA’s office said the crash remains under investigation and more charges could be filed.

