Easton man charged with manslaughter in deadly weekend crash

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A 25-year-old Easton man involved in a deadly crash over the weekend was arrested Wednesday night and charged with manslaughter, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Jake McCabe was issued a criminal citation on Sunday requesting that he be charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, along with a marked lanes violation and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.

Scott Lewis, 37, of South Easton, died following the head-on collision Sunday afternoon on Bay Road.

McCabe suffered non-life-threatening in juries, according to police.

The DA’s office said due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, McCabe will not be formally arraigned the manslaughter charge until June 2 in Taunton District Court.