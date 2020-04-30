Breaking News
Bryant University planning to hold 2020 fall semester on campus with ‘special accommodations’
1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: It’s Good News! Massachusetts Governor Baker Coronavirus Briefing

Easton man charged with manslaughter in deadly weekend crash

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A 25-year-old Easton man involved in a deadly crash over the weekend was arrested Wednesday night and charged with manslaughter, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Jake McCabe was issued a criminal citation on Sunday requesting that he be charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, along with a marked lanes violation and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.

Scott Lewis, 37, of South Easton, died following the head-on collision Sunday afternoon on Bay Road.

McCabe suffered non-life-threatening in juries, according to police.

The DA’s office said due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, McCabe will not be formally arraigned the manslaughter charge until June 2 in Taunton District Court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More Información de coronavirus en español

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com