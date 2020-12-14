East Wareham woman arrested after robbing store at needle-point

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — An East Wareham woman has been charged after allegedly robbing a convenience store at needle-point Monday, Raynham police reported.

Ashley Demers, 34, has been arrested and charged for armed robbery, according to officials.

At approximately 6 p.m., police say they received a 911 call for a reported robbery at Seasons Corner Market on New State Highway in Raynham.

Officials were given a description of a woman who they say brandished a needle that she claimed was infected with AIDS. She left with a quantity of cash.

A license plate of the suspect’s vehicle was obtained, according to police.

Shortly after, officials say the same vehicle was identified by Massachusetts State Police as being wanted in connection with a similar robbery in New Bedford.

State police found the vehicle and made a traffic stop in Marion after a brief pursuit. Demers was arrested after a brief investigation, officials say.