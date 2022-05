EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence police sergeant was arrested in Rehoboth last week for assaulting a family member, 12 News has learned.

East Providence Police Chief Christopher Francesconi said Sgt. Stephen Evans has been charged with simple assault and battery on a family/household member.

Evans is currently suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, the police chief added.

The events leading up to Evan’s arrest have not been made public.