East Providence man killed in Mansfield car crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police Troopers are currently investigating a crash that caused the death of a man from Rumford.

At approximately 5:30 a.m, troopers assigned to State Police-Foxboro responded to reports of a car crash on Route 495 southbound in Mansfield.

Upon arrival, troopers found a car that for reasons still under investigation left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. No other cars were involved in the incident. The scene was cleared by 7:30 a.m.