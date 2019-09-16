East Providence man accused of fatal hit-and-run due in court

Live Now /
SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) – An East Providence man arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run is due in Taunton District Court sometime Monday to face several charges.

Police say Jeremy Schmidt, 27, was driving a Jeep Cherokee that struck Antonieta Vargas, 37, while she was walking with her 11-year-old son on Newman Avenue in Seekonk Thursday. Vargas was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Schmidt waived extradition during his arraignment on a fugitive from justice charge in Providence last week.

According to the Bristol County district attorney’s office, Schmidt failed to stop after he hit Vargas and fled the scene across state lines. He was arrested in Rhode Island around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Schmidt will be arraigned on several charges, including leaving the scene, death resulting, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lane violation, according to the DA.

