FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An East Greenwich man was killed in a rollover crash on I-95 Thursday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash occurred on I-95 South in Foxboro, just before the merge onto I-495.

Police said the driver, for reasons still under investigation, swerved off the road and crashed into a guardrail. The force of the impact caused the car to roll over the guardrail.

The victim, identified by police as a 27-year-old East Greenwich man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.