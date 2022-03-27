NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Scott Carola, around 1 a.m., patrol units were called to a disturbance at Morona Lounge on Acushnet Ave.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with stab wounds.

The victim, who is not yet being identified, was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Carola said that one person has been arrested.

Police expect to release more information on the incident on Monday.