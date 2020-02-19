Early morning fire destroys Bellingham house

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A fire destroyed a home in Bellingham early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene on Ruthellen Road around 4 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

The house was fully engulfed in flames and crews were able to knock it down in about 20 minutes.

“The building was being renovated at the time so there was nobody was living in it at the time,” Fire Chief Steven Gentile said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.