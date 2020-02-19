Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Early morning fire destroys Bellingham house

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A fire destroyed a home in Bellingham early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene on Ruthellen Road around 4 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

The house was fully engulfed in flames and crews were able to knock it down in about 20 minutes.

“The building was being renovated at the time so there was nobody was living in it at the time,” Fire Chief Steven Gentile said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com