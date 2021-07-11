Dump truck reportedly stolen from Attleboro landscaping business recovered

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ An Attleboro landscaping business’ dump truck, which the owner previously claimed was stolen from a job site Saturday, has been found.

Jon Deshone of North Country Landscaping told 12 News Sunday morning the dump truck had been taken from the Bristol Place shopping plaza on Newport Avenue.

“We were doing some mulching over there and the truck was left there just to finish the project up,” he explained. “It was loaded with material … we came in to do the work and the truck obviously wasn’t there.”

Deshone was asking for the truck to simply be returned, adding that “this is not about prosecution.”

“It’s a little different when a weed whacker or leaf blower gets stolen, we can go replace that,” he continued. “But a whole dump truck? That’s not something you can replace instantly.”

12 News reached out to the Attleboro Police Department for more information but has yet to hear back.