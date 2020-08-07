Drug raid leads to three arrests at Norton hotel

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Three people were arrested after officers conducted a drug raid at a Norton hotel Wednesday night.

Police said officers executed a search warrant at The Extended Stay America on South Washington Street around 8 p.m.

During the raid, police said officers found roughly 24 grams of crack cocaine, 14 grams of heroin/fentanyl, $330 in cash and various drug paraphernalia “secreted in a room.”

Three people were arrested as a result of the raid. Michael Demers, 56, was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Leann Souza, 30, of Middleboro, and Nicole Medeiros, 42, of Taunton were also arrested at the scene.

Souza is charged with possession of Adderall, while Medeiros was arrested on warrants out of Taunton District Court for motor vehicle and drug charges.