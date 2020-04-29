Live Now
Driver who dragged trooper while fleeing traffic stop in Taunton captured by police

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police said the driver of a pickup truck who dragged a trooper while fleeing from a traffic stop Tuesday night in Taunton has been captured.

Police said the suspect, whose identity has not been released, was captured by the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and Gang Unit.

The trooper suffered minor injuries but remained on the job after the incident, police said, which occurred near the Mobil Gas Station on Route 140.

Police said they will release more information at a later time.

