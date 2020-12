SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — One person was seriously injured in a crash Thursday evening on I-195 in Somerset, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The single-vehicle rollover happened around 3 p.m. in the area of eastbound Exit 8.

Troopers on scene of single-vehicle rollover crash, Route 195 EB, east of Exit 8, Somerset. Serious injuries to operator. More info will be released when appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 3, 2020

Mass. State Police troopers and fire crews responded to the crash.

Even though the scene is in a wooded area off the highway, one lane is currently closed.

12 News is on the scene. Check back for updates.