TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A single car crash shut down parts of a highway in Taunton Saturday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a car crashed into the construction barriers on Route 24 North at Route 140 South in Taunton around 3:00 p.m.

Police then shut down both highways and the on-ramp to Route 140 South.

The driver was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital with “serious injuries.”

All lanes and the on-ramp were reopened around 4:00 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.