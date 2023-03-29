PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman was rescued from a car that crashed down a steep embankment in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Crews responded to Manomet Point Road around 4:30 p.m. say the vehicle came to rest about 20 feet down the cliff, just above the coastline, and was not in stable condition.

Firefighters say they used a winch and cable to get the car steady so they could remove the driver. She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, according to fire officials.

Fire officials say no known hazardous materials spilled from the vehicle.

The car has since been removed and the incident remains under investigation.