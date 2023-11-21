ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro man accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash will spend at least five years behind bars, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Russell Stone, 63, pleaded guilty to manslaughter while operating under the influence and operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury.

Quinn said Stone was speeding down Oak Street in Norton on June 7, 2020, when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Those who witnessed the crash reported seeing a woman get out of the passenger’s seat while screaming that she had told Stone to slow down, according to prosecutors.

Quinn said another passenger in the back seat of Stone’s vehicle, identified as 36-year-old Theresa McNutt, suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found a number of empty nip bottles strewn about Stone’s vehicle. Quinn said DNA collected from the nip bottles positively matched Stone’s.

Stone’s blood alcohol level was .184 — more than twice the legal limit— at the time of the crash, according to prosecutors.

“[Stone] should not have been behind the wheel because of his intoxicated state,” Quinn said. “His reckless driving caused the death of an innocent person.”

Quinn said the woman in the passenger’s seat suffered a fractured spine and three fractures in her arm. She also told investigators that Stone was screaming that he wanted to die moments before the crash.

Stone was sentenced to serve between five and seven years in prison.