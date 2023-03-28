NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to prison Monday for a drunk driving crash that killed another man back in 2018, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced.

Justin Castro, 31, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle manslaughter in the death of 39-year-old David Dos Santos, according to the DA’s office. He was sentenced to serve five to seven years in state prison.

The two-car crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2018, at the intersection of Kempton Street and Brownell Avenue.

Dos Santos, a father of two from Dartmouth, was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors said Castro was taken to the hospital, where his blood alcohol content was found to be 0.228, nearly three times the legal limit. Police later determined he was driving 61 mph in a 35 mph zone prior to the crash.

“As a result of being highly intoxicated, the defendant killed an innocent man,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said. “This case is a tragedy for all people involved. My heart goes out to the victim’s family for their loss, which they will never recover from.”