MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police say a man was killed early Thursday morning on I-495 North.

Troopers found an SUV in the median of the highway after the crash happened around 4 a.m. The driver, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggests the driver lost control of the SUV while changing lanes at a high rate of speed, then crashed through the guardrail, according to police. No other vehicles were involved.

The left lanes on both sides of I-495 were closed for several hours after the crash, police said, but both have since reopened.