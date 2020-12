NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Amazon cargo truck rolled over closing part of the highway in North Attleboro late Thursday night.

The crash occurred on I-95 north at Exit 5 around 11:45 p.m.

The truck was seen over the guardrail, closing at least one lane down as crews worked to clear the scene.

The driver was transported to Rhode Island Hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.