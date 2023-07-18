TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a cement truck tipped over in Taunton Tuesday morning.

Taunton Deputy Fire Chief Scott Dexter said the mixer was in the middle of pouring cement at a home on Jefferson Street when the ground gave way, causing the truck to roll over onto its side.

The driver was transported to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Jefferson Street remained closed for several hours as the truck was up righted via crane and towed away, according to Dexter.

(Courtesy: RSS Photography)

