TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Medford man accused of causing a deadly crash in Taunton faced a judge Tuesday morning.

Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, was arraigned on charges of manslaughter, reckless motor vehicle homicide and negligent motor vehicle homicide.

He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court next month.

Troopers attempted to pull Bannister-Sanchez over in Middleboro around 2 p.m. Monday as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Instead of stopping, he sped off and crashed into another SUV on Kingman Road in Taunton.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 54-year-old Lori Ann Medeiros, was killed in the crash.

Bannister-Sanchez attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended thanks to bystanders.