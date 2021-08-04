Driver in Taunton crash that killed pedestrian due in court

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man who is accused of fleeing the scene after striking and killing a pedestrian in Taunton on Tuesday is set to appear in court.

Police said Roland Escobar, 42, struck a pedestrian around 4:30 p.m. on Main Street in the area of Cedar Street before allegedly speeding off.

Escobar then collided with another vehicle on nearby Summer Street, causing his SUV to tip over onto its passenger side, police said.

The pedestrian, later identified as Lisa Rocha, 59, of Taunton, was found suffering from serious injuries. She was rushed to Morton Hospital where she died.

Escobar suffered injuries that police said were not believed to be life-threatening. He was transported to a Brockton hospital and arrested after being treated for minor injures.

Escobar faces charges of manslaughter, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), operating while under the influence of drugs (felony homicide), operating while under the influence of drugs resulting in death, operating while under the influence of drugs (second offense), leaving the scene resulting in death, and leaving the scene resulting in property damage, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.