Driver in Seekonk pedestrian crash to face charges

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Charges have been filed against the driver accused of hitting and injuring three women in a Seekonk parking lot, police confirmed Friday.

Interim Seekonk Police Chief David Enos Jr. said the cause of the crash Thursday afternoon appears to be operator error.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

The crash took place around 1:30 p.m. Thursday outside of Ocean State Job Lot on Highland Avenue (Route 6). According to Enos, first responders arrived to find half of the vehicle on the curb and the other half on top of another car with one of the victims pinned underneath.

Firefighters used airbags to lift the vehicle off of the woman.

Police said all three victims were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.