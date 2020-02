MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Drivers should, if possible, avoid Forbes Boulevard in Mansfield after a tractor-trailer rolled over Wednesday morning in the area of Route 495.

Mansfield police say the driver was flown to the hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries is unclear at this time.

The driver from this crash on Forbes Blvd. has been transported by @bostonmedflight. The road remains closed for crash reconstruction. Any further updates will be posted on our social media or @MansfieldFireMA pic.twitter.com/rMrEC1mUNu — Mansfield Police MA (@MansfieldMAPD) February 5, 2020

The roadway is currently closed between Plymouth and Norfolk Streets as police conduct accident reconstruction.

Travel on Route 495 and MBTA/Amtrak train service are not affected, according to police.