DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a pole and burst into flames on a golf course in Dartmouth early Wednesday morning.

Officials responding to State Road near the New Bedford Country Club around 4:30 a.m. found the 2015 Nissan Altima on fire.

No one was inside the vehicle at the time, police said, and there was no one in the immediate area. The car was registered to a Tiverton resident, according to police.

Due to low-hanging wires, State Road remains closed between Slocum and Hathaway roads.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.