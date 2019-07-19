Driver facing OUI charges following multi-vehicle crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A driver is facing OUI charges following a multi-car crash on I-95 south in Attleboro, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the six-car crash around 11 p.m Thursday.

Police said the driver charged was taken to the hospital.

It is unclear how many other people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. The extent of injuries is also unclear.

The identity of the driver facing charges has not been released.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you more information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.