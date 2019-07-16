Driver escapes with minor injuries after wild Route 146 crash

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a crash on Route 146 in Uxbridge.

According to fire officials, a car traveling northbound hit an object in the road, causing it to go airborne, and when the car landed it had no brakes.

The vehicle then went across a grassy area and into an on-ramp, where it slid underneath a tractor-trailer and got dragged a short distance.

Despite the car appearing to be crushed under the truck, officials said the driver managed to get out of the vehicle before being transported to the hospital with only minor injuries.