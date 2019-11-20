Driver dead after car crashes into utility pole, tree in Uxbridge

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Uxbridge Wednesday.

Uxbridge police said the crash occurred on River Road and only involved one vehicle.

For reasons unexplained, police said the car left the roadway, snapped a utility pole in half and crashed into a tree.

Police said the driver was the only person involved in the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

National Grid responded to the scene to repair the severed utility pole.

The road is currently closed off at this time and drivers are urged to avoid the area.