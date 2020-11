FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was critically injured Monday evening when he crashed his car into a parked tractor-trailer truck in Fall River, according to police.

The crash occurred on Plymouth Avenue in the area of Nashua Street. Police said the driver was rushed to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.