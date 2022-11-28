ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a car slammed into a Cumberland Farms gas pump Monday afternoon, according to police.

The driver, identified by police as an 83-year-old man, suffered a medical emergency before crashing into the gas pump.

The impact of the crash knocked the gas pump off of its concrete island and sent bricks from the supporting pillars flying across the parking lot.

The driver was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

No one else was injured in the crash.