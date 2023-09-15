DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A driver is being cited after a University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student was hit and killed on campus earlier this year.

Police say freshman Frank Petillo Jr., 19, was hit by an oncoming car while crossing Ring Road on April 6. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The driver has since been cited for negligent motor vehicle homicide, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. They are not facing any criminal charges.

After the incident, students immediately called for safety improvements along the road and a protected pedestrian walkway has since been created.