MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — The driver responsible for a wrong-way crash that killed a Smithfield woman last month has been arrested and charged with operating under the influence and vehicular homicide, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said Gonsahn Kamara, 35, of Pawtucket, was drunk when he crashed his SUV head on into another car on I-495 North back in May.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified by police as 31-year-old Kerrie Dolbashian, died from her injuries. Police said Kamara was seriously injured in the crash.

Kamara was arraigned Tuesday and charged with motor vehicle homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

He was also charged with operating under the influence of liquor, his second offense, and faces a number of traffic violations.

Kamara was released on $5,000 bail and ordered not to drive. The judge also ordered him to wear an alcohol and location monitoring bracelet, known as a SCRAM CAM.

His next court date is scheduled for September.