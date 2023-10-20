DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A 22-year-old woman has now been charged after a University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student was fatally struck by a car on campus earlier this year.

Danasia Sampson, of Mattapan, is facing a charge of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III announced.

Police say 19-year-old freshman Frank Petillo Jr. was hit while crossing Ring Road on April 6. He later died at the hospital.

Sampson remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

After the incident, students called for safety improvements in that area. A protected pedestrian walkway has since been implemented.

Sampson is due in court on Nov. 7.