NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police say they have a suspect in custody after a hit-and-run sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.

The pedestrian was struck Friday at the intersection of Willow and Richmond streets, according to a post on the department’s official Facebook page.

Police said the driver initially fled the scene but was later located and arrested.

The pedestrian was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.