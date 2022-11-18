FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Dozens of Fall River firefighters received the state’s annual firefighter of the year awards Friday morning.

The 45 firefighters are being praised for battling an intense fire during a blizzard back in January.

The four-alarm fire on Jan. 29 happened at a home on Irving Street and crews were met with flames on all three floors.

Crews struggled to access the home due to the weather, as well as a disabled and abandoned tow truck, and a plow truck that was stuck on a neighboring street.

Two firefighters were injured while battling the flames — one injured themselves by attempting to get inside the building, while another slipped and fell outside.

“We had 30 plus inches of snow 65 mph winds and we had a very difficult time getting to the building,” Fire Chief Roger St. Martin told 12 News.

“I believe it took 11 minutes to get back to the building,” he continued. “everyone was concerned that we were going to lose more than one building possibly a whole block of buildings there.”

Eleven people were displaced.