Doughnut shop robber sentenced to 10-13 years in prison

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Braintree man was sentenced to prison last week for robbing two doughnut shops at gunpoint in as many days.

Paul Curtis, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III. The judge sentenced him to serve 10-13 years in state prison.

Prosecutors said on Sept. 26, 2017, Curtis entered a Dunkin’ Donuts in Berkley and threatened two clerks with a gun. He then jumped over the counter and stole cash from two registers before fleeing.

The following day, he did the same thing at the Honey Dew Donuts on Central Avenue in Seekonk, prosecutors said, and was seen leaving the area in a silver Nissan Altima.

The day after that, police located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of a North Attleboro motel and arrested Curtis. They searched the car and his motel room and said they found a replica handgun and clothing and footwear worn by the robbery suspect.

In addition, Curtis’s palm matched a print lifted from the counter in Seekonk, according to the DA’s office.

Quinn said Curtis has an “extensive history of convictions” for various crimes throughout the state including armed assault, larceny, and breaking and entering.