Breaking News
DCYF: Death of Middletown infant due to ‘maltreatment’
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News

Doughnut shop robber sentenced to 10-13 years in prison

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Braintree man was sentenced to prison last week for robbing two doughnut shops at gunpoint in as many days.

Paul Curtis, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III. The judge sentenced him to serve 10-13 years in state prison.

Prosecutors said on Sept. 26, 2017, Curtis entered a Dunkin’ Donuts in Berkley and threatened two clerks with a gun. He then jumped over the counter and stole cash from two registers before fleeing.

The following day, he did the same thing at the Honey Dew Donuts on Central Avenue in Seekonk, prosecutors said, and was seen leaving the area in a silver Nissan Altima.

The day after that, police located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of a North Attleboro motel and arrested Curtis. They searched the car and his motel room and said they found a replica handgun and clothing and footwear worn by the robbery suspect.

In addition, Curtis’s palm matched a print lifted from the counter in Seekonk, according to the DA’s office.

Quinn said Curtis has an “extensive history of convictions” for various crimes throughout the state including armed assault, larceny, and breaking and entering.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams