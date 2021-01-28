Donations pouring in for badly injured Bishop Feehan hockey player; Patriots owner matching up to $25K

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A Bishop Feehan High School hockey player has undergone surgery after he was seriously injured on the ice Tuesday night.

Senior A.J. Quetta missed a shoulder check against an opponent from Pope Francis Preparatory School and crashed headfirst into the boards.

“Everything I’ve heard, it was a very typical hockey play that did not end typically,” Bishop Feehan President Sullivan said.

12 News has learned Quetta was moved from a hospital in Springfield to Massachusetts General Hospital after a successful surgery Wednesday night.

Quetta “might not be able to move his body again,” according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for his medical bills, which had raised nearly $350,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft has pledged to match up to $25,000 in donations, and the Boston Bruins posted a statement of support for Quetta on Twitter.

The Pope Francis hockey team announced on Facebook that they’ve placed stickers on their helmets with a shamrock and the number 10 to show their support.

Pope Francis is also allowing students to dress down on Friday with a suggested donation of $5 for Quetta and his family. At lunch, students will also be able to purchase stickers and write get well notes for him.