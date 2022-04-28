FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A man accused of domestic violence in Maine was found to be living on a sailboat off the coast of Fairhaven.

Eric Waite, 52, was arrested Tuesday as a fugitive from justice, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Investigators were able to locate Waite after receiving a tip from Maine officials that he may be on a boat anchored at Pope’s Island.

After officers boarded the vessel, police said Waite gave a fake name and told them the sailboat had been “given to him.” He was then brought to shore and taken into custody.

Waite faces charges of domestic violence and terrorizing in Maine, according to police.