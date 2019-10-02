Domestic violence suspect captured in Chicago after 2+ months on the run

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Tiverton man suspected of physically abusing his girlfriend on multiple occasions earlier this year was arrested Friday in Chicago.

Brian Jagielski, 53, was taken into custody at O’Hare International Airport after arriving on a flight from Mexico, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Jagielski was added to the county’s list of most wanted fugitives and a warrant was put out for his arrest after he skipped a July 16 Superior Court appearance, according to the DA’s office.

Prosecutors say Jagielski is under indictment for allegedly strangling his girlfriend on multiple occasions in New Bedford. He’s also accused of slapping her, holding a piece of broken glass to her throat and threatening to kill her, and taking her to Freetown State Forest against her will and threatening to bury her there.

When Jagielski was initially arrested by New Bedford police, he was on probation in Rhode Island for a previous domestic violence conviction, for which he spent four years in prison, the DA’s office said. After posting bail in New Bedford District Court, he returned to Rhode Island for a probation violation hearing.

Jagielski again posted bail and was ordered to return to Massachusetts for a Superior Court indictment charging him with assault and battery on a family member, assault with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and witness intimidation—but he never showed, according to the DA’s office.

Jagielski is being held in Illinois as a fugitive from justice. The DA’s office said he waived rendition and Massachusetts State Police are making arrangements to transport him to Fall River for arraignment, a date for which has not yet been set.